Noel Penzer
SVP, International, Fastly
Noel Penzer leads Fastly’s international business growth by helping companies optimize their customers’ digital & online experiences, making them fast, secure, and scalable. He has 20 + years experience in the technology, media and content industries, with the majority in pure play digital. He has a strong track record in business management, business development through start-ups to divisions of large companies.
Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly
With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security.Events+ 2 more