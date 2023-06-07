Orlando Barrera II
Senior Security Technical Account Manager, Fastly
Orlando Barrera II is a Senior Security Technical Account Manager for Fastly (Signal Sciences). He has been active in the Austin, TX security community for several years, published CVEs, and presented at B-Sides, RSS, LASCON, and HouSecCon. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Texas State.
Malware Verification at the Edge, Reduce Ransomware “Encryption Events”
Liz Hurder, Orlando Barrera II
Edge computing is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, including mitigating security threats. Learn how to get ahead of attackers with Fastly.Security