Paddy Bear
VP, Operation | Managing Director - UK
Paddy Bear is the Managing Director of Fastly in the UK and heads up the company's operations in EMEA. Paddy has an extensive background in building and leading project delivery teams on large-scale ecommerce integrations projects, and has also spent many years developing real-time, high-performant financial systems for Wall Street, including FIX messaging platforms, an algorithmic trading engine, and reconciliation and matching systems.
Don’t Let Your Site Crash and Burn This Holiday Season
Paddy Bear
Americans are expected to spend $89 billion shopping online this holiday season, according to Forrester Research. Is your ecommerce site ready for the massive spike in traffic?
How to Win Black Friday
Paddy Bear
For the majority of the population, Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday period are a time for family, feasting and frivolity. For eCommerce managers, however, it's the busiest period of the year with almost a quarter of yearly online sales happening over a 4 week period.