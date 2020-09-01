Patrick Hamann
Principal Software Engineer, Fastly
As a principal software engineer in Fastly’s Office of the CTO, Patrick is, among other things, helping build a faster web for all. Prior to joining Fastly, he helped architect some of the world’s largest media websites, including The Guardian and the Financial Times. When not speaking or ranting about performance, he enjoys spending time with his family, discovering new places and food.
Deploying network error logging with Compute
We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first attempt to build a NEL reporting pipeline, discuss where there was potential for optimization, and how Compute solves these problems while introducing performance and security improvements along the way.Product+ 3 more