Phil Groman
Product Manager
Phil Groman is a Product Manager at Fastly helping craft a new TLS experience, alongside supporting various management interfaces and APIs. He formerly built a live video platform at NBC News and once drove a Ford Fiesta from London to Mongolia.
Fastly + Terraform: now better, together
Phil Groman
Fastly announces sweeping updates to reconcile its Terraform provider with key Fastly functionality, empowering customers with more automation and customization of services.
Requiring TLS 1.2 for the Fastly API & control panel
Phil Groman
As part of our vision for defending the modern web, the Fastly engineering teams are focused on providing you with a robust and secure platform that empowers you to protect your customers. Because we’re committed to providing secure experiences, we’re requiring clients that connect to our infrastructure to support TLS 1.2. Read on to learn about our deprecation plan, plus how to check which TLS version you’re using.Security