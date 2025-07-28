Ryan Gardner
AVP Media & Entertainment Sales Strategy, Fastly
Ryan Gardner is AVP of Media & Entertainment Sales Strategy at Fastly, where he shapes go-to-market strategy and guides innovation across edge cloud solutions. With a focus on performance, scalability, and optimization, he helps the world’s leading digital brands architect for growth at the edge.
Navigating the Privacy-Performance Paradox
Ryan Gardner, Daniel Cummings
More than ever, publishers are being forced to reconsider their reliance on opaque third-party systems and take back control of their advertising strategy to thrive in a privacy-first world.Compute