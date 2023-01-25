Sanjeev Nagvekar
Director, Product Management , Fastly
Sanjeev Nagvekar leads Platform Product at Fastly. He is passionate about building scalable technology platforms and has extensive experience building B2B and B2C identity, maps and commerce platforms enabling delightful experiences for users and unlocking substantial business value for organizations.
-
One Fastly - Unified Login Experience
Sanjeev Nagvekar, Krishnan Ramachandran
We are excited to announce the launch of a unified login experience across Fastly and Signal Sciences consoles to make it simpler and easier for you to access our products and services.Company news+ 3 more
-
Available Now: Fastly Automation Tokens
Sanjeev Nagvekar
Announcing the availability of Fastly Automation Tokens: an authentication token that enables non-human clients to perform actions via the Fastly API.ProductSecurity