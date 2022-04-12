Stephen Gillies
Technology Evangelist, APAC, Fastly
Stephen is an experienced, adaptable, and engaging IT security professional who has held both individual contributor and management roles at some of the world's best-known IT security vendors. With strong hands-on network and application security architecture experience, he has helped companies from ten-person startups to federal governments achieve secure, manageable, and business-relevant technology solutions. Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephen holds an APJ-wide role evangelizing the benefits of a faster, safer internet.
-
New Fastly POP in Christchurch, New Zealand | Fastly
Derek Rast, Stephen Gillies
We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi-nationals, greater resilience, higher network availability, and extended failover services.Company newsEdge network