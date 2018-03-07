The Fastly Collective
Fastly
Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need
David King, The Fastly Collective
Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.Security+ 2 more
Edge Cloud for Ecommerce
The Fastly Collective
By decentralizing computing resources and bringing them closer to the end-users, edge cloud offers ecommerce applications unprecedented speed, low latency, and enhanced security, revolutionizing online shopping.Compute
Devops Security For Financial Organizations
The Fastly Collective
Understand what DevOps security is and how financial organizations should be using it to keep valuable information safe.DevOps
Don’t Let Your CDN Get in the Way of Your Continuous Development Needs
The Fastly Collective
Continuous integration is the process of completely automating code commit and test practices, thereby avoiding a manual workflow that is inefficient and subject to human error.Engineering
0-100 mph: Boosting App Security
The Fastly Collective
How to accelerate your WAF visibility from 0 to 100MPHSecurity
The Future of Zero Trust: Continuous Authentication
The Fastly Collective
Being able to continuously authenticate users’ access to critical web and API services without causing them to pay the price of increased friction may sound like a lofty goal. Still, it can be achieved by integrating technologies you likely already have. Combining technologies built to continuously monitor applications and APIs for attacks and anomalous behavior with identity technologies already deployed to authenticate users allows administrators to protect their critical applications without inconveniencing the user.
Preventing Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
The Fastly Collective
Learn about the technical details of SSRF, how it was utilized in the Capital One breach, why it’s so critical to understand for today’s cloud-hosted web apps, and how organizations can protect their web applications and APIs from such attacks.Security
Protecting WebSocket Protocol Apps and APIs with Fastly
The Fastly Collective
The 4.2 release of the Fastly agent introduces WebSocket traffic inspection, enabling customers to extend the coverage of applications, APIs, and microservices protected by Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF to apps and services that utilize the WebSockets protocol.Security
Protecting Financial Applications at Scale
The Fastly Collective
Security and development teams have a responsibility to secure customer data at the web application layer and stop attackers and Fastly's Next-Gen WAF can help.Security
Surfacing Key Indicators of Account Takeovers
The Fastly Collective
This post focuses on the key authentication events that financial services organizations should monitor to defend against account takeovers. We’ll also illustrate how utilizing a threshold-based approach enables organizations to identify irregular request patterns to spot fraudulent authentication and account activity.Security
Listening to Web Attacks Remixed!
The Fastly Collective
Sigsci-sounds monitor attack and anomaly data and will play a sound for each type of attack or anomaly.Security
Three Ways Legacy WAFs Fail
The Fastly Collective
Legacy WAFs were a stopgap that compliance regulations forced many to adopt (or at least pretend to). Learn more about why they fail and how the next generation of WAFs bridges the gap.Security