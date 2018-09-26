Listening to Web Attacks Remixed!

Sigsci-sounds monitor attack and anomaly data and will play a sound for each type of attack or anomaly. Rather than trolling logs or staring at dashboards, let your web application tell you when it’s being attacked. In this post, I want to inform you about several improvements to sigsci-sounds.

The Remix Specifics

First off, you can find signs-sounds on Github here . Written in Go, sigsci-sounds was one of my first projects to start learning Go — and also why it was in dire need of improvements! Here is the list:

Local OS sound files are no longer required for the default configuration: the repo now includes numerous sound files.

Themes! It now comes with several themes to choose from — more details below. You can easily create your own themes too. More details on that in the Readme file here .

Go-sigsci : it now leverages the official Go client library for the Fastly API . This library can be found on Github here .

Bundled Themes

This is the fun part. Imagine being alerted to SQL injection attacks with the sound of a photon torpedo firing! Or Eric Cartman from South Park yelling at you so you’re aware something is happening that you probably should take a look at. Here is the current list of bundled themes:

A-Team

Batman (Holy mashed potatoes! lol)

Lost in Space

Mac OS X (default theme)

Microsoft Windows

South Park

Space Ghost

Star Trek TOS

I have to admit, one of my favorites is Space Ghost yelling “Nooooo” for about 30 seconds.

Conclusion

While you can have a lot of fun with themes, this really can be an effective way to monitor security events. Most likely, you have a busy schedule and don’t always have time to review dashboard data. With sigsci-sounds running in the background throughout your day, it will tell you about the security events you care about the most.



