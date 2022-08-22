The Fastly Security Technical Account Management team is a security focused group that wants to make sure our customers are successful by leveraging Fastly Security products to their full potential. They partner with customers by understanding their application security requirements and making recommendations. The team consists of skilled security experts that have seen it all before and want to help you stay on top of what is seen in the field. Meet the team: - Aneel Dadani, Manager, Security TAM - Orlando Barrera, Senior Security TAM - Farzam Ebadypour, Senior Security TAM - Ryan Miller, Senior Security TAM - Pratiksha Patil, Senior Security TAM - Siaka Doumbia, Senior Security TAM