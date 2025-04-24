Tim Logan is a seasoned technology executive with a robust background in media services and content delivery. Currently serving as the Associate Vice President (AVP) of Media at Fastly, he brings extensive experience in optimizing digital media strategies. His professional journey reflects a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape, positioning him as a valuable resource in online media. Tim's extensive knowledge of the Media & Entertainment industry lets him guide online broadcasters, as well as architect and implement efficient and reliable content distribution at scale.