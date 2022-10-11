Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Travis Sanders

Principal Global Architect, Fastly

Travis is a Principal Global Architect at Fastly. He has been part of technology for over two decades, working in government, healthcare, commerce, and media industries. With a focus on helping make the web faster, more secure, and more reliable. He works with global companies to evangelize Fastly's increasing product capabilities.

  • Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization

    Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders

    Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Self-service Image Optimization announced | Fastly

    Travis Sanders

    We are happy to announce the availability of the long awaiting self-service of our Image Optimization product. Once enabled, users can manually enable/disable image optimization on each/all of their Fastly service configurations. We are pleased to bring this support to the world's fastest-edge network.

    Performance
    Compute

  • Use edge shielding for better performance | Fastly

    Travis Sanders

    Fastly’s shielding can minimize origin load, improve availability and resiliency, and reduce operational costs associated with origin infrastructure.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025