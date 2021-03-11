Xavier Stevens
Staff Security Researcher, Fastly
Xavier Stevens is a Staff Security Researcher at Fastly, with a focus on threat research, detection engineering, and product innovation.
Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.SecurityIndustry insights
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023Security+ 2 more
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection VulnerabilitySecurity
What is TLS Fingerprinting?| Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens
TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure.Security
Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens
Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how.Security
Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more
In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.Security
WAF framework measures WAF effectiveness | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 1 more
Our new WAF efficacy framework provides a standardized way to measure the effectiveness of a WAF’s detection capabilities through continuous verification and validation. Here’s how it works.EngineeringSecurity
Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more
We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen.Industry insightsSecurity
Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more
CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.SecurityEngineering
Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more
Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084.Security
Next-Gen WAF for Microsoft Exchange | Fastly
Fastly Security Research Team, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more
Fastly’s security research team has built and deployed a rule to protect Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF customers against the recently announced Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities.ProductSecurity