Deep Log Visibility Offered by Logentries | Fastly

We’ve been working with Logentries, a cloud service for log management and analytics, for the past 12 months — their real-time alerting and out-of-the box visualizations make it easy to understand system performance and user behavior.

Today Logentries released a Fastly Community Pack, which automatically sets up tags, saved queries, and visualizations in the Logentries dashboard to help Fastly customers get the most out of their real-time logs. The Community Pack takes advantage of Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), so it can be easily modified to suit your logging needs.

The Community Pack offers:

  • Saved queries: You can use these for device detection, assessing the amount of data circulating in your network, and approximating the geographical location of your users.

  • Tags and alerts: To help with real-time network management, the Pack is equipped with request status, network load, and system inactivity alerts.

  • Visualizations: Data visualizations in this Pack include graphs based on saved queries like Unique IP counter, number of requests grouped by country/region/city, and total data downloaded.

Head over to Logentries’ blog to check out a full list of what’s included in the Fastly Community Pack as well as a couple of interesting examples for how it can be implemented alongside your VCL configurations.

Read these instructions for how to implement the Community Pack. Note that in order to use the Pack, you must have a Logentries account and Custom VCL.

Simon Wistow
VP Strategic Initiatives
Published

1 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Simon Wistow
VP Strategic Initiatives

Simon is a co-founder at Fastly, where he helps lead strategic initiatives. Before helping found Fastly, Simon was a senior search engineer at Yahoo! Europe, LiveJournal, SixApart, Scribd, and then at social help desk company Zendesk. In a past life, he worked on R&D for a leading VFX Company doing films like the Harry Potter series, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Sunshine, and Wallace and Gromit. At one point he worked as a cowboy in Australia. Mostly because it seemed like a good idea at the time. Find him on Mastodon: @simonwistow@hachyderm.io

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024