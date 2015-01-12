Deep Log Visibility Offered by Logentries | Fastly

We’ve been working with Logentries, a cloud service for log management and analytics, for the past 12 months — their real-time alerting and out-of-the box visualizations make it easy to understand system performance and user behavior.

Today Logentries released a Fastly Community Pack, which automatically sets up tags, saved queries, and visualizations in the Logentries dashboard to help Fastly customers get the most out of their real-time logs. The Community Pack takes advantage of Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), so it can be easily modified to suit your logging needs.

The Community Pack offers:

Saved queries : You can use these for device detection, assessing the amount of data circulating in your network, and approximating the geographical location of your users.

Tags and alerts : To help with real-time network management, the Pack is equipped with request status, network load, and system inactivity alerts.

Visualizations: Data visualizations in this Pack include graphs based on saved queries like Unique IP counter, number of requests grouped by country/region/city, and total data downloaded.

Head over to Logentries’ blog to check out a full list of what’s included in the Fastly Community Pack as well as a couple of interesting examples for how it can be implemented alongside your VCL configurations.

Read these instructions for how to implement the Community Pack. Note that in order to use the Pack, you must have a Logentries account and Custom VCL.