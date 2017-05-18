Simon Wistow
VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly
Simon is a co-founder at Fastly, where he helps lead strategic initiatives. Before helping found Fastly, Simon was a senior search engineer at Yahoo! Europe, LiveJournal, SixApart, Scribd, and then at social help desk company Zendesk. In a past life, he worked on R&D for a leading VFX Company doing films like the Harry Potter series, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Sunshine, and Wallace and Gromit. At one point he worked as a cowboy in Australia. Mostly because it seemed like a good idea at the time. Find him on Mastodon: @simonwistow@hachyderm.io
Page 1 of 2
-
Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure
Simon Wistow
Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently
Simon Wistow
Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry.Industry insightsEngineering
-
AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit
Simon Wistow
Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Simon Wistow
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Simon Wistow
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.Edge network+ 3 more
-
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.2
Simon Wistow
This is the sequel (aka 2 Fastly 2 Fediverse) of a recent blog post where we wrote about the Fediverse and how we think we can help.DevOps+ 2 more
-
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1
Simon Wistow
We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it.Industry insights+ 4 more
-
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
Simon Wistow
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale.Company news+ 3 more
-
Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly
Simon Wistow
Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.WebAssemblyCompute
-
Company culture in a hybrid work environment
Simon Wistow
In this video from Web Summit 2021, we discuss how you build and ensure your company culture when you have some team members in person and some at home.Culture
-
3 Benefits CDN's Bring to Startups
Simon Wistow
A modern CDN can help improve SEO rankings, make it easier to deliver personalized content, and secure your sites and apps — three keys to a startup’s success.Performance+ 2 more
-
Startups & Modern CDN Benefits
Simon Wistow
See the 4 ways startups use CDNs to hit their goals and our list of recommended CDN providers.Industry insightsPerformance
-
Adobe boosts performance and MTTR with Epsagon and Fastly logs | Fastly
Simon Wistow
Working together, Epsagon and Adobe’s Project Helix team built a very cool integration that uses clever parsing of Fastly VCL to generate tracing statements showing what variables have been created, updated, or deleted at every stage of a request and response in our platform.ProductObservability
-
Did you see that? Monitoring vs observability
Simon Wistow
You monitor distributed systems and log data, but what good does it do if you can't observe an actual problem when there is an issue? The reality is, you're drowning in log data and monitoring only gives you a high-level overview of a problem after it’s occurred. Enter observability.
-
7 business uses for logging
Simon Wistow
To create effective logs, you first need to consider what you’re trying to achieve in capturing and maintaining logs. If you don't begin with a clear business goal and proactively plan your logging strategy, you take the risk that you’ll find yourself either without the data you need at a critical moment, or overloaded with extraneous information. Here are 7 ways you can use logs.
-
3 Common logging challenges
Simon Wistow
Effective logging requires thoughtful planning and consistent tuning and maintenance. Here are three of the biggest challenges of logging.
-
Improved control + security with real-time logging
Simon Wistow
We know that our customers value visibility and control — actionable insight into what’s going on across your digital services, and the flexibility to make changes when necessary. Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic, empowering you to make decisions and changes on the fly. In this post, we’ll share our latest logging updates — which allow for improved formatting and control, new and improved logging endpoint integrations, and enhanced security — and how to get started.
-
Demystifying the cloud
Simon Wistow
Like it or not, the cloud is here to stay. Although 81% of executives surveyed experience cloud FOMO (“fear of missing out”), it’s not peer pressure alone that’s driving cloud adoption; the cloud offers undeniable benefits to your business: boosting engagement with your customers, cutting costs, and empowering innovation. In this post, we’ll take a look at the different methodologies of cloud computing, cutting through the noise to offer our recommendation and vision for what’s ahead.Industry insights
-
Extended Technical Trainings at Altitude San Francisco
Simon Wistow
[Join us June 28-29](https://www.fastly.com/altitude) for Altitude San Francisco, our annual west coast summit. This year, we’ve added a full day of extended technical trainings on June 28, followed by keynotes and main sessions on June 29. Come explore the future of edge delivery, infrastructure, and enforcement.Customers