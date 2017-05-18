Simon is a co-founder at Fastly, where he helps lead strategic initiatives. Before helping found Fastly, Simon was a senior search engineer at Yahoo! Europe, LiveJournal, SixApart, Scribd, and then at social help desk company Zendesk. In a past life, he worked on R&D for a leading VFX Company doing films like the Harry Potter series, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Sunshine, and Wallace and Gromit. At one point he worked as a cowboy in Australia. Mostly because it seemed like a good idea at the time. Find him on Mastodon: @simonwistow@hachyderm.io

Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure Simon Wistow Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact. March 28, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently Simon Wistow Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry. February 20, 2025 Industry insights Engineering

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit Simon Wistow Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology. February 14, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. January 27, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. November 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.2 Simon Wistow This is the sequel (aka 2 Fastly 2 Fediverse) of a recent blog post where we wrote about the Fediverse and how we think we can help. March 09, 2023 DevOps + 2 more

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1 Simon Wistow We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it. February 09, 2023 Industry insights + 4 more

Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly Simon Wistow We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale. March 30, 2022 Company news + 3 more

Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly Simon Wistow Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform. February 02, 2022 WebAssembly Compute

Company culture in a hybrid work environment Simon Wistow In this video from Web Summit 2021, we discuss how you build and ensure your company culture when you have some team members in person and some at home. November 15, 2021 Culture

3 Benefits CDN's Bring to Startups Simon Wistow A modern CDN can help improve SEO rankings, make it easier to deliver personalized content, and secure your sites and apps — three keys to a startup’s success. February 22, 2021 Performance + 2 more

Startups & Modern CDN Benefits Simon Wistow See the 4 ways startups use CDNs to hit their goals and our list of recommended CDN providers. January 20, 2021 Industry insights Performance

Adobe boosts performance and MTTR with Epsagon and Fastly logs | Fastly Simon Wistow Working together, Epsagon and Adobe’s Project Helix team built a very cool integration that uses clever parsing of Fastly VCL to generate tracing statements showing what variables have been created, updated, or deleted at every stage of a request and response in our platform. November 10, 2020 Product Observability

Did you see that? Monitoring vs observability Simon Wistow You monitor distributed systems and log data, but what good does it do if you can't observe an actual problem when there is an issue? The reality is, you're drowning in log data and monitoring only gives you a high-level overview of a problem after it’s occurred. Enter observability. October 18, 2018

7 business uses for logging Simon Wistow To create effective logs, you first need to consider what you’re trying to achieve in capturing and maintaining logs. If you don't begin with a clear business goal and proactively plan your logging strategy, you take the risk that you’ll find yourself either without the data you need at a critical moment, or overloaded with extraneous information. Here are 7 ways you can use logs. August 30, 2018

3 Common logging challenges Simon Wistow Effective logging requires thoughtful planning and consistent tuning and maintenance. Here are three of the biggest challenges of logging. August 29, 2018

Improved control + security with real-time logging Simon Wistow We know that our customers value visibility and control — actionable insight into what’s going on across your digital services, and the flexibility to make changes when necessary. Real-time logging lets you see what’s happening with your traffic, empowering you to make decisions and changes on the fly. In this post, we’ll share our latest logging updates — which allow for improved formatting and control, new and improved logging endpoint integrations, and enhanced security — and how to get started. May 08, 2018

Demystifying the cloud Simon Wistow Like it or not, the cloud is here to stay. Although 81% of executives surveyed experience cloud FOMO (“fear of missing out”), it’s not peer pressure alone that’s driving cloud adoption; the cloud offers undeniable benefits to your business: boosting engagement with your customers, cutting costs, and empowering innovation. In this post, we’ll take a look at the different methodologies of cloud computing, cutting through the noise to offer our recommendation and vision for what’s ahead. January 29, 2018 Industry insights