Fastly at FutureStack 2013

We're proud to have been a part of New Relic's first FutureStack conference (and equally proud to have New Relic as a Fastly customer)! We took notes in Hilary Mason's talk about the evolution of data computing and enjoyed great talks by Fastly friends and customers like New Relic, GitHub, Twitter, Rackspace and Heroku. The Fastly team had a great time at the kickoff party - CAKE played an awesome set. Thanks to all who came by to chat with the Fastly team during the conference!

If you didn't make it to FutureStack, you can watch Fastly CEO Artur Bergman's talk below. We hope to see you there next year.