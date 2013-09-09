Kacie Hendrickson
Director of Marketing, Fastly
Kacie Hendrickson is Director of Marketing at Fastly.
Fastly at Velocity Santa Clara 2014
Kacie Hendrickson
We’re excited to be at Velocity Santa Clara this week (June 24-26) to talk about the future of web performance, meet new people, and participate in a few offsite events!
Fastly at the Varnish User Group Meeting (VUG8)
Kacie Hendrickson
Fastly Caching Software is built on Varnish Cache, an open source HTTP accelerator. We are big believers in open source - we provide free services for Ruby Gems, PyPI, Perl and Debian among others, and we’re regular contributors to Varnish, Chef, Perl and Ganglia. Fastly fully supports VCL (Varnish Configuration Language), allowing customers to both download Fastly-generated VCL and upload custom VCL to mix and match with the Fastly configuration. VCL offers our customers unmatched control over request routing and on-the fly request and response modification.
Fastly at FutureStack 2013
Kacie Hendrickson
We're proud to have been a part of New Relic's first FutureStack conference (and equally proud to have New Relic as a Fastly customer)! If you didn't make it to FutureStack, you can watch Fastly CEO Artur Bergman's talk below. We hope to see you there next year.
Fastly at Velocity NYC 2013
Kacie Hendrickson
This week, the Fastly team will be in New York for Velocity 2013. If you’re attending the conference, we hope you'll stop by kiosk #27 in the Sponsor Pavilion to meet the team, talk to an engineer, and grab some Fastly gear.
Fastly at Surge 2013
Kacie Hendrickson
This week, the Fastly team heads east for Surge 2013 in National Harbor, MD. We look forward to seeing partners like Dyn, Etsy, Twitter, and Wanelo and making new connections at the conference. Here’s where you’ll find the Fastly team on Thursday and Friday.