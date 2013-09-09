Fastly at Velocity Santa Clara 2014 Kacie Hendrickson We’re excited to be at Velocity Santa Clara this week (June 24-26) to talk about the future of web performance, meet new people, and participate in a few offsite events! June 24, 2014

Fastly at the Varnish User Group Meeting (VUG8) Kacie Hendrickson Fastly Caching Software is built on Varnish Cache, an open source HTTP accelerator. We are big believers in open source - we provide free services for Ruby Gems, PyPI, Perl and Debian among others, and we’re regular contributors to Varnish, Chef, Perl and Ganglia. Fastly fully supports VCL (Varnish Configuration Language), allowing customers to both download Fastly-generated VCL and upload custom VCL to mix and match with the Fastly configuration. VCL offers our customers unmatched control over request routing and on-the fly request and response modification. November 27, 2013

Fastly at FutureStack 2013 Kacie Hendrickson We're proud to have been a part of New Relic's first FutureStack conference (and equally proud to have New Relic as a Fastly customer)! If you didn't make it to FutureStack, you can watch Fastly CEO Artur Bergman's talk below. We hope to see you there next year. November 12, 2013

Fastly at Velocity NYC 2013 Kacie Hendrickson This week, the Fastly team will be in New York for Velocity 2013. If you’re attending the conference, we hope you'll stop by kiosk #27 in the Sponsor Pavilion to meet the team, talk to an engineer, and grab some Fastly gear. October 13, 2013