Fastly’s Initial Public Commit

Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective success of our global community and customers. I am so proud of what we’ve built together — and this is just the beginning.

As we have grown, we have stayed true to our roots. Fastly was founded by developers, for developers. Our edge cloud platform is built to meet the demands of today’s modern applications, and empower the people who build and use them. The edge cloud enables developers to build, secure, and deliver transformative digital experiences at the edge of the internet, on a global scale.

Our customers are delivering these unique experiences by leveraging the power of the edge cloud, closest to their users. With Fastly’s edge cloud platform, they are disrupting existing industries like digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services — and even creating new ones. Our platform handles hundreds of billions of internet requests a day, keeping people around the world better connected with the things they love.

We could not have made it to this point without the hard work of our employees. It’s an honor to work with brilliant and kind Fastlyans every day. I want to recognize their continued passion, curiosity, and relentless focus on customer empowerment. We were founded on strong ethical principles, and we’ve intentionally grown values-first. We are only as good as the company we keep, and this guides our hiring practices as well as the ethics we are committed to upholding as we scale.

Doing what’s right not only benefits our employees and our customers, but betters the internet as a whole. We have invested in building a strong corporate culture, and as a public company, we will continue to focus on transparency, integrity, and inclusion. We will also continue to work with organizations that we believe have integrity, are trustworthy, and do not promote violence or hate.

We would not be here without our customers. I am thankful for all of the innovative companies who continue to grow along with us, and for the increasing number of nonprofit and open source organizations doing great work that we proudly support and serve.

Technology has the potential to make a radically positive impact on the world, and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation — along with our customers and community — to create a trustworthy internet.

We are honored to be accompanied on this journey by the best of the web. Thank you for your trust in us.