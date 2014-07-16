Fastly at OSCON 2014

Next week, we’ll be traveling up to beautiful Portland, Oregon to attend OSCON, O’Reilly’s Open Source Convention. We’re extremely excited to sponsor, attend, and speak at the conference this year.

From July 21-23, be sure to stop by our booth (#708) to chat with our engineers, and take our product for a spin. Here's a map of where to find us:

Epoch at OSCON

We’ll be demoing Epoch, a new general purpose real-time visualization library that Fastly engineer Ryan Richards recently open sourced. He’ll be speaking about high-performance visualization with Canvas on Tuesday, July 22 at 1:40 PM in E141. Ryan will also be hanging around our booth to chat about Epoch, so stop by and say hi.

Trivia Night with GitHub and Fastly

We’re collaborating with GitHub on Wednesday, July 23 to host an open source trivia night at Spirit of 77, near the OSCON conference venue. Come at 6:30pm to grab some bites and beers as we grill you on open source history. RSVP to the Open Source Trivia Showdown here.

See you then!