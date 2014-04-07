Fastly at PyCon 2014
This week, we’re traveling to Montreal for PyCon 2014. If you’ll be there, make sure to stop by booth #611 in the Exhibit Hall to chat with a Fastly engineer, explore our real-time analytics dashboard, and pick up a Fastly shirt.
Here’s where we'll be during the conference:
Thursday, April 10
6:00pm - 8:00pm: Find us at the Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall. We’ll be easy to spot at booth #611 in our bright red Fastly shirts.
Friday, April 11
10:00am - 5:00pm: Drop by the Fastly booth to meet the team.
12:10pm - 12:55pm: Fastly friend Alex Gaynor of Rackspace talks about the pickle protocol (Room 517D).
4:15pm - 5:10pm: Rackspace's Jarret Raim and Paul Kehrer speak about the state of crypto in Python (Room 520).
Saturday, April 12
10:00am - 5:00pm: Come chat with our engineers and grab a Fastly shirt at booth
611 in the Exhibit Hall.
10:50am - 11:30am: Join us for Fastly customer Amjith Ramanujam of New Relic's talk about using Docker (Room 520).
2:35pm - 3:15pm: Fastly customer Juan Gomez of Eventbrite speaks about using Push notifications for supporting mobile clients (Room 517C).
3:15pm - 4:00pm: Nathan Yergler of Eventbrite talks about using Python's debugger PDB to better debug and understand programs (Room 517AB).
4:30pm - 5:10pm: Alex Gaynor of Rackspace speaks about the myths and facts of Python performance (Room 517D).
Follow @Fastly on Twitter to find out where we'll be and what's coming up next. We hope to see you at #PyCon2014!