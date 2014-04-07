Fastly at PyCon 2014

This week, we’re traveling to Montreal for PyCon 2014. If you’ll be there, make sure to stop by booth #611 in the Exhibit Hall to chat with a Fastly engineer, explore our real-time analytics dashboard, and pick up a Fastly shirt.

Here’s where we'll be during the conference:

Thursday, April 10

6:00pm - 8:00pm: Find us at the Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall. We’ll be easy to spot at booth #611 in our bright red Fastly shirts.

Friday, April 11

10:00am - 5:00pm: Drop by the Fastly booth to meet the team.

12:10pm - 12:55pm: Fastly friend Alex Gaynor of Rackspace talks about the pickle protocol (Room 517D).

4:15pm - 5:10pm: Rackspace's Jarret Raim and Paul Kehrer speak about the state of crypto in Python (Room 520).

Saturday, April 12

10:00am - 5:00pm: Come chat with our engineers and grab a Fastly shirt at booth

611 in the Exhibit Hall.

10:50am - 11:30am: Join us for Fastly customer Amjith Ramanujam of New Relic's talk about using Docker (Room 520).

2:35pm - 3:15pm: Fastly customer Juan Gomez of Eventbrite speaks about using Push notifications for supporting mobile clients (Room 517C).

3:15pm - 4:00pm: Nathan Yergler of Eventbrite talks about using Python's debugger PDB to better debug and understand programs (Room 517AB).

4:30pm - 5:10pm: Alex Gaynor of Rackspace speaks about the myths and facts of Python performance (Room 517D).

Follow @Fastly on Twitter to find out where we'll be and what's coming up next. We hope to see you at #PyCon2014!

