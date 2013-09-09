Fastly at Surge 2013

This week, the Fastly team heads east for Surge 2013 in National Harbor, MD. We look forward to seeing partners like Dyn, Etsy, Twitter, and Wanelo and making new connections at the conference. Here’s where you’ll find the Fastly team on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, September 12

10:30am:

Fastly customer Jonathan Reichhold talks about scaling Twitter to avoid the fail whale (a topic that gets us pretty excited!). Find Jonathan in the Woodrow Wilson C conference room.

Fastly partner Andrew Sullivan, Director of DNS Engineering at Dyn, explores scaling lessons from internet protocols. Find Andrew in the Cherry Blossom conference room.

Fastly customer Konstantin Gredeskoul discusses Wanelo’s experiences building their system on Manta. Find Konstantin in the Magnolia 2 conference room.

2:00pm: Fastly founder and CEO Artur Bergman explores our favorite subject: performance and latency. Don’t miss it. You’ll find Artur in the Cherry Blossom conference room.

4:30pm: Fastly customer Mike Rembetsy talks about scaling workflow and management at Etsy. Find Mike the Woodrow Wilson C conference room.

6:30pm onwards: Come find the Fastly team at the welcome reception!

Friday, September 13

10:00am: Fastly partners Chris Baker and Tim Chadwick talk about overcoming capacity failure at Dyn. FInd Chris and Tim the Woodrow Wilson B conference room

Fastly folks will be pretty easy to spot wearing our bright red shirts during the event, so come say hello (Shhh! Rumor has it, some of the people we chat with might get free t-shirts too). Also, don’t forget that you can connect with @Fastly on Twitter during the event to find out where we are and what’s coming up next.

See you at @Surgecon!