Fastly at the Varnish User Group Meeting (VUG8)

Fastly Caching Software is built on Varnish Cache, an open source HTTP accelerator. We are big believers in open source - we provide free services for Ruby Gems, PyPI, Perl and Debian among others, and we’re regular contributors to Varnish, Chef, Perl and Ganglia.

Fastly fully supports VCL (Varnish Configuration Language), allowing customers to both download Fastly-generated VCL and upload custom VCL to mix and match with the Fastly configuration. VCL offers our customers unmatched control over request routing and on-the fly request and response modification.

That’s why we’re proud to be sponsoring the annual Varnish User Group Meeting (#VUG8) in Berlin this week. Fastly engineer Rogier Mulhuizjen will be speaking on Thursday about streaming media & API acceleration, drawing on his experience building features and customizing Varnish for Fastly. If you’re attending, we look forward to seeing you there!