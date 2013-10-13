Fastly at Velocity NYC 2013

This week, the Fastly team will be in New York for Velocity 2013. If you’re attending the conference, we hope you'll stop by kiosk #27 in the Sponsor Pavilion to meet the team, talk to an engineer, and grab some Fastly gear. Here's where you'll find us at Velocity New York:

Monday, October 14

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Stop by the Sponsor Pavilion to meet the Fastly team at the welcome reception.

6:00pm - 7:30pm: Join us for Ignite Talks in the Grand Ballroom West.

Tuesday, October 15

10:30am - 7:00pm: Stop by kiosk #27 in the Sponsor Pavilion to meet the team and pick up a Fastly shirt.

11:20am: Listen to Fastly CEO Artur Bergman discuss the lessons we've learned on our mission to cure latency and accelerate the Internet. Join him in the Grand Ballroom West.

5:40pm: Come find the Fastly team at the Sponsor Pavilion Reception. We'll be easy to spot in our bright red shirts!

7:00pm: Look for Fastly folks at the Attendee Party. Bowling takes place at Bowlmore Lanes, 222 West 44th Street.

Wednesday, October 16

10:30am - 2:40pm: We'll be giving away Fastly gear at kiosk #27. Come by and say hello.

5:05pm: Fastly friend and customer John Allspaw closes the conference with a keynote. Find him in Sutton North.

5:50pm: Join us for the closing reception at Bridges Bar and Lounge, Lobby Level of the New York Hilton Midtown.

Don't forget to connect with @Fastly on Twitter during the event to find out where we are and what's coming up next. If you like what we're doing, you can sign up for a full-blown test account to experience your site app on Fastly right here.

See you at @VelocityConf!

Kacie Hendrickson
Director of Marketing
