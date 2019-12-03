Fastly's changelog tracks API enhancements | Fastly

Fastly is built for developers by developers. And as developers, we know that when you’re building against our API, it’s absolutely crucial to know about all changes and have sufficient time to adapt to them. 

Today, we’re launching a more robust and transparent API changelog that will make it easier for developers to get the facts they need to keep building the experiences users love. The changelog will include change-specific information relating to new features, incremental enhancements, security updates, and more.

API changelog screenshot

The Fastly API changelog has a number of features that make it easier for developers to stay up to date on incremental improvements:

  • Key information on the change and direction to additional resources, like specific API documentation or blog posts

  • Category tags: added, changed, deprecated, removed, fixed and security

  • A schedule of coming changes

  • Guidance on how to prepare for larger updates

  • A full list of all enhancements to the API, regardless of how small the impact

The changelog will share every change we make, with nothing spared. The more transparent we can be, the more reliable you can be. Have feedback on the changelog or anything else? We’re all ears.

Keavy McMinn
Principal Software Engineer, API Lead
Published

1 min read

Keavy is a senior principal engineer at Fastly, where she is responsible for the technical direction and strategy of the company's API. She was previously at GitHub, leading significant engineering projects for the API and its ecosystem, such as GitHub Apps.

