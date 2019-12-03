Fastly's changelog tracks API enhancements | Fastly

Fastly is built for developers by developers. And as developers, we know that when you’re building against our API, it’s absolutely crucial to know about all changes and have sufficient time to adapt to them.

Today, we’re launching a more robust and transparent API changelog that will make it easier for developers to get the facts they need to keep building the experiences users love. The changelog will include change-specific information relating to new features, incremental enhancements, security updates, and more.

The Fastly API changelog has a number of features that make it easier for developers to stay up to date on incremental improvements:

Key information on the change and direction to additional resources, like specific API documentation or blog posts

Category tags: added, changed, deprecated, removed, fixed and security

A schedule of coming changes

Guidance on how to prepare for larger updates

A full list of all enhancements to the API, regardless of how small the impact