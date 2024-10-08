Putting an end to CAPTCHA David King Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users. May 19, 2025 Product Security

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. May 05, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property. April 15, 2025 Security Product

Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks Liam Mayron, David King Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security. April 08, 2025 Security Product

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. April 02, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management Daniel Corbett, David King Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action! March 25, 2025 Product Security

Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need David King, The Fastly Collective Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits. March 18, 2025 Security + 2 more

Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline Lorraine Bellon Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements. March 11, 2025 Industry insights + 2 more

PCI DSS 4.0 Demystified Lorraine Bellon Learn about the latest updates in PCI DSS 4.0 standards, including new requirements for security, compliance, and risk management. February 03, 2025 Industry insights + 2 more

2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. December 18, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. December 17, 2024 Compute + 4 more

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. December 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init Katsuyuki Omuro If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools. December 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place. December 03, 2024 DevOps Product

Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status Mili Mathews Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). November 19, 2024 Company news Product

Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration Namit Shivaram Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis. November 14, 2024 Observability Product

Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips Namit Shivaram Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation. October 28, 2024 Observability Product

Building a better application DDoS solution Liam Mayron, David King Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape. October 22, 2024 Security + 2 more

Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips Katsuyuki Omuro The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments. October 17, 2024 Compute + 2 more