Product
Putting an end to CAPTCHA
David King
Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users.ProductSecurity
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.DevOps+ 2 more
Take Back Control: Make AI Bots Play by Your Rules
Lorraine Bellon, Tracy Hinds
Take back control of your content. Fastly AI Bot Management lets you manage AI bots, block unauthorized scraping, & protect your intellectual property.SecurityProduct
Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.SecurityProduct
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Shane Burgess
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management
Daniel Corbett, David King
Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!ProductSecurity
Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need
David King, The Fastly Collective
Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.Security+ 2 more
Beat the Clock: Your Guide to Meeting the PCI Compliance Deadline
Lorraine Bellon
Learn how Fastly Client-Side Protection simplifies script management and threat detection, helping you quickly meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.Industry insights+ 2 more
PCI DSS 4.0 Demystified
Lorraine Bellon
Learn about the latest updates in PCI DSS 4.0 standards, including new requirements for security, compliance, and risk management.Industry insights+ 2 more
2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind
Leigh Clancy
We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init
Katsuyuki Omuro
If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools.Compute+ 2 more
Introducing the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Jonathan Speek
Introducing the Fastly extension for Raycast on macOS! Simplify your service management, get support, and find essential resources all in one place.DevOpsProduct
Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status
Mili Mathews
Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).Company newsProduct
Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration
Namit Shivaram
Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis.ObservabilityProduct
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips
Namit Shivaram
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.ObservabilityProduct
Building a better application DDoS solution
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.Security+ 2 more
Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips
Katsuyuki Omuro
The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments.Compute+ 2 more
Fastly Instant Purge™: Under 150ms for Over a Decade
Laura Thomson
Since 2011, Fastly has been able to purge content globally in 150ms, we're excited to see other vendors catch up and help create a better internet.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more