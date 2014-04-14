Jason Cook at ChefConf 2014

Today, Fastly principal engineer Jason Cook will be speaking at ChefConf 2014 in San Francisco. His talk will focus on building a boot system using Chef's API and iPXE to create a lightweight tool for managing install and firmware updating of hosts and network gear.

Join us for Jason's talk today at 3:15pm in Seacliff ABCD. If you're attending ChefConf this week, keep an eye out for the Fastly team in our red shirts - and if you need to power up during the event, just head downstairs to the Fastly charging station.

Follow @Fastly on Twitter to see where else we'll be during the conference. Hope to you see you there!