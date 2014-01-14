Jason Cook at Linux Conference Australia 2014
Last week, Fastly engineer Jason Cook spoke about TCP tuning at the 2014 Linux Conference in Australia. His session covers tuning several aspects of your application and the underlying TCP stack to deliver the best possible performance over the public Internet. If you missed it, check out the video below.
Jason's talk covers:
The accept loop and the pain of a dropped SYN
Tuning TCP Slow Start for short-lived connections
What you can do at the host level about a DoS
TCP offload engines and the unexpected
TIME_WAIT and the worst advice ever
SSL, keepalive, and cheating the speed of light