Jason Cook's "Stupid Boot Tricks"

Fastly principal engineer Jason Cook explains how he uses iPXE and Chef to get to boot management bliss. Check out his slides from ChefConf 2014 here.

Kelly Jandro
Customer Marketing Manager
Published

1 min read

