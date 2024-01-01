Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Job Snijders

Principal Software Engineer
May 30

Time’s up! How RPKI ROAs perpetually are about to expire

In this post, we'll dig deeper into the mechanics of RPKI to understand how the cryptographic chain contributes to the effective expiration date of a ROA.
May 24

Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI

Fastly actively supports and participates in IETF, driving network security standards. Learn how we're enhancing routing security and improving industry standards for a safer Internet.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024