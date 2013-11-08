Join Fastly for a Gigaom Webinar

On Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00am PT, we invite you to join us for a free Gigaom Research analyst roundtable webinar exploring how growth in dynamic and real-time web content is forcing changes to the traditional content delivery network.

Modern web applications and sites require speedy delivery of fresh content with low latency, but frequent purging can stress standard CDNs. Fastly CEO Artur Bergman joins David Linthicum of Cloud Technology Partners and Larry Cornett of Brilliant Forge to discuss how enterprises and developers can optimize the delivery of dynamic content and improve performance by rethinking caching.

Kelly Jandro
Published

1 min read

