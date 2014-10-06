Learn More About Fastly Features With Inline Help

This week, we’re rolling out Inline Help, a new enhancement to our user interface that will make Fastly easier to use for new customers and seasoned experts. We’ve added Inline Help to many of our configuration options. By clicking on the information symbol next to a setting, you’ll get a short description of what the setting is and which values are valid in the field. In certain cases, you’ll also get a link to more in-depth documentation.

in-line-help-1in-line-help-2

We’ll continue to expand Inline Help to other parts of Fastly's user interface in the future. We welcome customer feedback, so if you have suggestions for new ways to make Fastly easier to use, or requests for new documentation, guides, or blog posts, please let us know by emailing support@fastly.com.

Simon Wistow
VP Strategic Initiatives
Published

1 min read

Simon is a co-founder at Fastly, where he helps lead strategic initiatives. Before helping found Fastly, Simon was a senior search engineer at Yahoo! Europe, LiveJournal, SixApart, Scribd, and then at social help desk company Zendesk. In a past life, he worked on R&D for a leading VFX Company doing films like the Harry Potter series, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Sunshine, and Wallace and Gromit. At one point he worked as a cowboy in Australia. Mostly because it seemed like a good idea at the time. Find him on Mastodon: @simonwistow@hachyderm.io

