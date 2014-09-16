A New Stage of Growth for Fastly

Over the past year, Fastly has celebrated many milestones as we’ve signed on new customers and welcomed great talent to our team. Since 2013, I’m proud to say that we have:

Tripled the number of employees in our San Francisco, New York, and London offices

Tripled our customer base

Increased traffic distributed by 3x

Launched streaming media services with complete support for all HTTP streaming media protocols

Today we’re excited to announce that Fastly has raised a $40 million Series C round.

In the coming months, Fastly will continue to expand our team (we’re hiring); build more points-of-presence in strategic locations around the world, including Denver, Melbourne, Osaka, São Paulo, Seattle, and Stockholm; and develop key product partnerships.

The past few years have taught us that performance is about much more than speed alone. We’ll maintain our focus on transparency, flexibility and great customer support while working hard to innovate valuable solutions to our customers’ business challenges. I’m looking forward to this next stage of growth for Fastly and want to thank the customers, partners and friends who continue to support us as we work to build a better, faster Internet.