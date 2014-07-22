Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Performance

January 27, 2015

Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency

If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
January 9, 2015

Accelerating Rails, Part 2: Dynamic HTTP Caching

In the second part of our series on accelerating Rails, I'll cover configuration of a few Fastly features, Varnish and Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), and strategies for caching…
December 15, 2014

Normalizing the Host Header

In the continued quest to increase cache hit ratios, the chant is: "Normalize, normalize, normalize." Less variation in your requests means you have a higher chance of getting hits. This…
November 19, 2014

Accelerating Rails, Part 1: Built-in Caching

Caching is one strategy that helps ease scaling pains that I often see Rails developers overlooking. Starting out with caching can be confusing, because terms and documentation can be…
November 17, 2014

Using ESI, Part 2: Leveraging VCL and ESI to Use JSONP

In this post, I’m going to discuss how you can leverage ESI and VCL (Varnish Configuration Language, the domain-specific language that powers Fastly’s edge scripting capabilities) to use…
October 27, 2014

Improving the Delivery of Large Files With Streaming Miss and Large File Support

Today, we’re excited to announce two related features that lower bandwidth costs and reduce origin load for Fastly customers, resulting in faster downloads for their users: Streaming Miss…
October 22, 2014

New Gzip Settings and Deciding What to Compress

Fastly recently conducted an extensive analysis of which resources should be compressed. Today, the results of that analysis are reflected in the Fastly app, which allows our customers to…
October 2, 2014

Caching the Uncacheable: Hooman Beheshti at Velocity NYC 2014 | Fastly

Hooman Beheshti, VP of Technology at Fastly, recently gave a talk at Velocity NYC 2014 about the challenges CDNs face with dynamic content and how businesses can use programmatic means to…
September 18, 2014

Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today

August 27, 2014

Using ESI, Part 1: Simple Edge-Side Include

Fastly customers can use ESI to cache pages that contain both cacheable and uncacheable content (such as user-specific information).
August 18, 2014

Best practices for using the Vary header

Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
July 22, 2014

Caching “Like” and “Share” Buttons

Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023