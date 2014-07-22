(844) 4FASTLY
Performance
January 27, 2015
Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency
If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Varnish
Performance
Edge
January 9, 2015
Accelerating Rails, Part 2: Dynamic HTTP Caching
In the second part of our series on accelerating Rails, I'll cover configuration of a few Fastly features, Varnish and Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), and strategies for caching…
Michael May
Performance
December 15, 2014
Normalizing the Host Header
In the continued quest to increase cache hit ratios, the chant is: "Normalize, normalize, normalize." Less variation in your requests means you have a higher chance of getting hits. This…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Varnish
Performance
November 19, 2014
Accelerating Rails, Part 1: Built-in Caching
Caching is one strategy that helps ease scaling pains that I often see Rails developers overlooking. Starting out with caching can be confusing, because terms and documentation can be…
Michael May
Performance
November 17, 2014
Using ESI, Part 2: Leveraging VCL and ESI to Use JSONP
In this post, I’m going to discuss how you can leverage ESI and VCL (Varnish Configuration Language, the domain-specific language that powers Fastly’s edge scripting capabilities) to use…
Simon Wistow
Performance
October 27, 2014
Improving the Delivery of Large Files With Streaming Miss and Large File Support
Today, we’re excited to announce two related features that lower bandwidth costs and reduce origin load for Fastly customers, resulting in faster downloads for their users: Streaming Miss…
Simon Wistow
Streaming
Performance
Product
October 22, 2014
New Gzip Settings and Deciding What to Compress
Fastly recently conducted an extensive analysis of which resources should be compressed. Today, the results of that analysis are reflected in the Fastly app, which allows our customers to…
Steve Souders
Performance
October 2, 2014
Caching the Uncacheable: Hooman Beheshti at Velocity NYC 2014 | Fastly
Hooman Beheshti, VP of Technology at Fastly, recently gave a talk at Velocity NYC 2014 about the challenges CDNs face with dynamic content and how businesses can use programmatic means to…
Hannah Levy
Performance
September 18, 2014
Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today
Steve Souders
Performance
Product
August 27, 2014
Using ESI, Part 1: Simple Edge-Side Include
Fastly customers can use ESI to cache pages that contain both cacheable and uncacheable content (such as user-specific information).
Simon Wistow
Performance
August 18, 2014
Best practices for using the Vary header
Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Varnish
Performance
July 22, 2014
Caching “Like” and “Share” Buttons
Simon Wistow
Performance
