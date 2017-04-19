Blog

Edge network

April 12, 2022

Announcing our newest POP in Christchurch, New Zealand

We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi…
March 18, 2022

Fastly is named a Leader in commercial CDN services by IDC MarketScape

We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
June 22, 2020

Network error logging and the end users

Network error logging reports client-side failures and successes, enabling developers to understand how their sites function in the real world and how they might improve performance. In this…
June 17, 2020

100 Tbps of Capacity: How Fastly Meets Today’s Digital Demands

The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.
April 30, 2020

QUIC vs TCP: Which is Better?

While many of the people building and planning to use QUIC are eager to see wide deployment, there are concerns over whether QUIC can be as computationally efficient as TCP. We ran the tests…
January 7, 2020

Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?

Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
December 17, 2019

What is Multi-CDN? 8 Best Practices for Implementation

Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
December 9, 2019

How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose

Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
June 28, 2018

Network Expansion Update: 51 POPs & 22 Tbps

We have been busy over the first half of the year launching POPs in Vancouver, Canada; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Mumbai and Chennai, India. Additionally, we’ve completed…
January 9, 2018

Ringing in 2018 with 46 POPs & 20 Tbps of connected edge capacity

The Fastly Infrastructure and Edge Cloud Operations Teams wrapped up 2017 by completing major milestones in our point of presence (POP) deployments around the globe AND achieving 20 Tbps of…
August 3, 2017

Building the edge: 40 POPs & 15 Tbps of connected capacity

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve added a collection of new POPs to the Fastly global network. Since our last update, we’ve deployed additional US POPs in Chicago, Newark, Ashburn, and…
April 19, 2017

Fastly's 35th POP: Johannesburg + Network Upgrades

We’re pleased to announce our 35th point of presence (POP) located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and have grown our overall network capacity by 737.6% since 2014. We’ve deployed to…
