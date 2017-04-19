(844) 4FASTLY
Edge network
April 12, 2022
Announcing our newest POP in Christchurch, New Zealand
We’re excited to announce our new point of presence (POP) in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowing us to offer Kiwi organizations, from budding startups, government agencies to global multi…
Derek Rast
Stephen Gillies
Company news
International
Edge network
March 18, 2022
Fastly is named a Leader in commercial CDN services by IDC MarketScape
We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
Joshua Chase
Edge
Company news
Performance
Edge network
June 22, 2020
Network error logging and the end users
Network error logging reports client-side failures and successes, enabling developers to understand how their sites function in the real world and how they might improve performance. In this…
Hooman Beheshti
Industry insights
Real-time insights
Edge network
June 17, 2020
100 Tbps of Capacity: How Fastly Meets Today’s Digital Demands
The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.
Artur Bergman
Product
Performance
Edge
Edge network
April 30, 2020
QUIC vs TCP: Which is Better?
While many of the people building and planning to use QUIC are eager to see wide deployment, there are concerns over whether QUIC can be as computationally efficient as TCP. We ran the tests…
Kazuho Oku
Jana Iyengar
Edge
Industry insights
Performance
Edge network
January 7, 2020
Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?
Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
Lee Chen
Streaming
Cloud
Edge network
December 17, 2019
What is Multi-CDN? 8 Best Practices for Implementation
Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
Dima Kumets
Cloud
Edge network
December 9, 2019
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
Kat Diamantine
Davin Camara
Edge network
Performance
Altitude
Testing
June 28, 2018
Network Expansion Update: 51 POPs & 22 Tbps
We have been busy over the first half of the year launching POPs in Vancouver, Canada; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Mumbai and Chennai, India. Additionally, we’ve completed…
Tom Daly
Product
Performance
Edge network
Company news
January 9, 2018
Ringing in 2018 with 46 POPs & 20 Tbps of connected edge capacity
The Fastly Infrastructure and Edge Cloud Operations Teams wrapped up 2017 by completing major milestones in our point of presence (POP) deployments around the globe AND achieving 20 Tbps of…
Tom Daly
Ryan Landry
Product
Performance
Company news
Edge network
August 3, 2017
Building the edge: 40 POPs & 15 Tbps of connected capacity
We’re pleased to announce that we’ve added a collection of new POPs to the Fastly global network. Since our last update, we’ve deployed additional US POPs in Chicago, Newark, Ashburn, and…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
April 19, 2017
Fastly's 35th POP: Johannesburg + Network Upgrades
We’re pleased to announce our 35th point of presence (POP) located in Johannesburg, South Africa, and have grown our overall network capacity by 737.6% since 2014. We’ve deployed to…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
