We're in London This Week

We’re headed to London this week for Velocity Europe! If you’re attending, please stop by kiosk #306 in the Exhibit Hall to meet the Fastly team and chat with our engineers.

Here’s where you’ll find the Fastly team at the conference:

Thursday, November 14

9:00am: Fastly friend and customer John Allspaw of Etsy opens the conference with Google’s Steve Souders and O’Reilly’s Courtney Nash (King’s Suite).

9:10am: Fastly customer Paul Downey of Her Majesty’s Government Digital Service explains how the UK government improved their site’s usability (King’s Suite).

10:45am -7:00pm: Stop by kiosk #306 to speak with the Fastly team.

11:20am: Join us for Fastly CEO Artur Bergman’s talk about how to improve network performance and cure latency (King’s Suite).

3:30pm: Fastly friend and customer Jonathan Thurman of New Relic explains the best way scale database architecture (Palace Suite).

5:40pm: Find Fastly folks at the Sponsor Pavillion Reception.

Friday, November 15

10:45am-4:35pm: Visit us at the Fastly kiosk (#306)

5:40pm: Join us for the closing reception at the Hilton Bar & Lounge!

Remember to connect with @Fastly on Twitter to find out where we’ll be and what’s next. We’ll be easy to spot in bright red Fastly shirts - feel free to come chat at any point during the conference.

We hope to see you at @VelocityConf EU!

Kelly Jandro
Customer Marketing Manager
