The Fastly approach to a security operations center
The Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) is a dedicated team of experts providing industry-leading security support to Fastly customers.
Helping solve your biggest challenges
Mitigating attacks is difficult when attackers are only getting more sophisticated. The CSOC staffs the brightest application security experts to protect your services.
24/7/365 Protection
We operate a global team of security experts in a follow-the-sun model to ensure when you need us, we’re always available.
Proven Expertise
We staff experienced security professionals with deep Fastly product knowledge to swiftly mitigate attacks and optimize your security posture.
Advanced Tooling
We utilize our modern, scalable, and efficient platform to effectively triage alerts and spend more time proactively hunting threats on your applications.
Protecting Applications and APIs
Securing services against sophisticated attackers requires expertise built by repetition. The CSOC detects and mitigates some of the internet's largest attacks daily.
Mitigating DDoS
A financial services provider was the target of a multi-Tbps DDoS attack. We quickly implemented fingerprint blocking to return services to normal and prevent continued DDoS attempts.
Blocking Cache Busting
A media provider was hit by persistent cache-busting attacks. In just minutes, we identified the cause of the attack and implemented mitigations to bring their services back online and limit further attacks.
Averting Account Takeover
A SaaS provider was inundated by a malicious botnet spraying compromised credentials. We not only mitigated the attack but also implemented rate limiting for their authentication endpoints and fortified them against future Account Takeover attacks.
Expanding capabilities
Protecting services requires a mix of proactive monitoring and defensive measures. The CSOC amplifies your application security with the right balance.
Threat Detection
We monitor and detect OWASP Top 10 threats and more 24/7/365.
DDoS Mitigation
We offer rapid DDoS detection, response, and mitigation to avoid unexpected downtime.
Threat hunting
We proactively search for vulnerabilities that your Fastly security products can protect against before they’re exploited.
Readiness drills
We partner with you to simulate responding to attacks, ensuring effective, rapid response when needed.
Comprehensive Reporting
We build actionable reports, including strategic recommendations, post-incident reports, and threat hunting insights.
Augmenting your protection
Managed Security Service
Augment your application security capabilities and get peace of mind knowing your applications are secure and available with 24/7/365 monitoring, our industry-leading SLAs, rapid attack mitigation, threat hunting, and more!
Response Security Service
This service supports your current security capabilities with 24/7/365 CSOC access to help you respond to threats. It includes regular configuration assistance, our industry-leading 15-minute response SLA, and more!
Security Support
These services offer additional assistance for all Fastly Security products. No matter what product you’re using, the CSOC is here to help you.