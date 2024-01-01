Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice Awards 2023
Learn why Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to receive the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for five years in a row.
Fastly Response Security Service
The Fastly Response Security Service helps you respond to threats with support from Fastly’s application security experts. Lean on Fastly’s global Customer Security Operations Center to react to threats 24/7/365 with an industry-leading 15-minute response SLA and strengthen your posture with strategic support from a technical advisor.
React to attacks with the speed and efficacy of Fastly’s global Customer Security Operations Center while leveraging strategic support from our deep bench of security experts.
Get the most out of your Fastly security products with custom configuration to align with your environment and architecture.
Eliminate security gaps with the help of experts in Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center.
Diagnose and develop plans in partnership with our technical advisors to bring your strategy in line with current best practices.
Protect your applications and APIs by leveraging our next-generation tooling, customization, and technical expertise.
Contact us via phone, chat, email, or support ticket for priority assistance customizing your Fastly security products.
React to and mitigate sophisticated attacks with support from the experts in our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC).
Named Technical Account Managers partner with you to understand your environment, identify security opportunities, and guide you in building a robust security strategy.
