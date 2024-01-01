A+E devs deploy in milliseconds & cut video delivery costs with Fastly

Gaining visibility behind the curtain

The keyword in streaming media right now is more: more viewers, more bandwidth, more content. For video content providers, that creates two unavoidable burdens that put pressure on developers to deliver frequently and fast.



Doing whatever it takes to keep user experience brilliant and friction-free, before viewers head for the competition

Standing ready to scale instantly when traffic surges, to capitalize on the popularity of high-demand programming



Initially, configuration management at A+E Networks was largely manual. As their portfolio grew, however, applying configurations to each of their properties was slow and cumbersome. A build across each site could take hours. As they added programming and moved to microservices, that time only expanded: multiply a hundred URLs by multiple environments and you have weeks of work.

A+E Networks needs visibility. With their legacy CDN, A+E Networks lacked the access to see what was happening and make changes themselves. Instead, they had to rely on professional services, with no view of what was going on behind the curtain. The hours of wait time for implementation were frustrating to developers, and so was the added expense.

A+E Networks wanted to empower developers to implement services and upgrades as fast as they could create them. And, like many streaming media companies, A+E Networks wanted a multi-CDN model to manage traffic spikes, build in redundancy, and—ultimately—provide a flawless user experience. That’s why they turned to Fastly.