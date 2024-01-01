About Boots UK

Boots UK (boots.com), the UK’s largest pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, is part of the Retail Pharmacy International Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. With 2,511* stores in the UK, Boots UK is committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care and to being the first choice for pharmacy and healthcare. They offer innovative "only at Boots" exclusive products such as the UK’s leading skincare brand No7, which are delivered with the great value customers love. Created over 165 years ago, the Boots brand is still at the heart of the communities it serves.

Boots customers can shop on boots.com or discover health information on Boots.WebMD.com. Founded in 1849, Boots now offers omni-channel shopping, integrating its "click and collect" service with its store portfolio, allowing customers the convenience of roughly 2,500 pick up points. Approximately two thirds of online orders are collected in store, many driving repeat transactions in store when customers come to collect.