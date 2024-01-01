Why Fastly

Customers all across the world rely on Deliveroo to find and order great food from their favorite restaurants. In a given area, there may be as many as 300 restaurants to choose from, and it’s critical that Deliveroo not only provides these choices quickly, but has the power to swiftly and securely move customers through the ordering process. The Deliveroo team wanted to enhance their previous CDN solution and they found that Fastly’s CDN resulted in 7% improvement in global load time (and in some areas as much as 50%), translating to a 1% increase in site conversion.

Ultimate customization + scaling

Deliveroo needed to create redundancy to prepare for major spikes in demand as a result of restaurant promotions, or peak dining hours, but didn’t want to maintain servers that would mostly sit idle. Fastly empowers Deliveroo to scale when necessary while also giving them the ability to tailor their CDN configuration based on what they needed — such as setting up custom headers to migrate their restaurant order managers from their previous setup.

Reduced load times for global growth

Deliveroo’s global user base is growing significantly, and they wanted the ability to meet demand no matter where requests originate. With Fastly, they’re able to provide consistently fast experiences across the world.

Secure online ordering

Deliveroo handles personal information — such as customer names, emails, and addresses —to ensure smooth online ordering and delivery, and needs to protect their customers’ privacy.

With Fastly, Deliveroo can terminate Transport Layer Security (TLS) at the edge of the network, ensuring fast and secure dining experiences.