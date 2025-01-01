Mindvalley powers global personal growth platform with Fastly edge performance, security, and image optimization

The challenge

Mindvalley’s mission is to deliver transformative learning experiences to a global audience. As the company grew, its customer base became widely distributed across continents and Mindvalley sought to ensure its customers could enjoy the same premium experience — high-quality video, fast-loading content, and robust security — no matter where they were.

“A key business challenge was ensuring our customers received the same high-performing, low-latency experience whether they were in Asia, Europe, or the Americas,” says the company’s CTO Norman Noble. “That meant video streaming at the highest quality, lightning-fast static assets, and robust protection against DDoS and malicious attacks.”

Having a robust delivery network was mandatory, but security was non-negotiable. “If we don’t have customer trust, we don’t have anything,” Noble explained. Mindvalley needed a global edge cloud partner that could protect its infrastructure, optimize content delivery, and keep scaling simple as the business grew.

The solution

Choosing Fastly for Performance, Scalability, and Ease of Use

After evaluating options, Mindvalley chose Fastly for its powerful, globally distributed edge cloud platform, impressed by its combination of performance, scalability, security, and ease of use.

Mindvalley delivers vast amounts of video content, and Fastly’s on-the-fly packaging stood out. “When we dug into what it could do, it noticeably stood above other options. The customer experience was visibly better,” said Noble.

By caching and serving video at the edge, Fastly reduced latency and improved stream quality globally — while significantly lowering egress costs by keeping content at the node. “Fastly’s On-The-Fly Packager (OTFP) allowed us to store files and dynamically package and deliver the right version when requested, reducing costs and saving time, all while providing a better experience,” Noble said. “The exceptionally high origin offload rate — normally around 98%, and more recently 100% — has helped us deliver frictionless user experience at significant egress cost savings,” Noble added.

Accelerating Page Loads with Image Optimization

Meanwhile, static assets play a crucial role in Mindvalley’s user experience and conversion funnel. Fastly Image Optimizer enabled the team to deliver high-quality images in modern formats such as WebP, ensuring faster page loads without compromising visual fidelity.

Image Optimizer’s fast-loading visuals helped Mindvalley maintain an optimal experience in its sales funnel, leading to stronger acquisition metrics. “Speed and reliability stop drop-offs, maintain retention, and keep the experience flowing,” explained Noble.

“Image Optimizer has been critical for building high-performing sales pages,” Noble said. “Our Image Optimizer requests went from 3.73% of total requests in September 2023 to 9.95% in September 2025, which has helped us improve customer acquisition by making pages faster and more engaging.”

Strengthening Security and Ensuring Customer Trust

Finally, security is at the core of Mindvalley’s platform strategy. “My team and I are firm believers in the idea that if you don’t have customer trust, you don’t have anything,” said Noble. Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF safeguards against malicious traffic and attacks without introducing friction for legitimate users.

“By delivering proactive protection against DDoS and other malicious activity, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF has empowered us to ensure uptime and customer trust. “Fastly’s DDoS protection is second to none,” said Noble.

Key takeaway

Mindvalley has leveraged Fastly’s edge cloud platform to deliver high-quality video and images with minimal latency, protect its infrastructure from threats, and optimize content delivery for a global audience. The result: faster, safer, more engaging experiences that support subscriber growth and retention.

“With people becoming more focused on short-form content, it’s crucial to get that content in front of customers quickly and reliably,” Noble said. “Fastly’s technology makes that possible.”

Mindvalley continues to evolve both its content and technology strategy, incorporating AI, short-form content delivery, and advanced personalization to meet changing customer needs. The company sees Fastly as a critical enabler and long-term strategic partner in that journey.

“The Fastly team is collaborative, proactive, and genuinely interested in understanding our business and customers,” Noble said. “That’s been key to us scaling without scaling complexity.”

“If I could describe Fastly in three words, they would be reliable, secure, and collaborative,” said Noble. “Reliable for consistent edge delivery worldwide, secure for unmatched protection, and collaborative for their high-touch, proactive support. They’re a strategic partner in helping us grow while keeping our experience world-class.”