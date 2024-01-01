Skillsoft uses Fastly to seamlessly scale video by 400%
Learn how Skillsoft was able to seamlessly scale video by 400% with Fastly.
On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP)
Let Fastly’s On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) streamline your VOD workflow to cut storage costs, tailor content, and unlock operational efficiencies.
Store one file and dynamically package and deliver the right version when requested, reducing costs and saving time, all while providing a better experience. We only package what users request, so you deliver only what is wanted.
OTFP helps lower costs associated with duplicate content for different packaging HTTP streaming protocols (HLS, MPEG-DASH). By tailoring video files dynamically on the fly, you no longer need to store multiple versions of content in your cloud storage service.
Enjoy greater flexibility and control with OTFP’s multi-DRM integrations and DAI support. Integrate with leading DAI partners, and leverage HLS timed metadata and content preconditioning to save time.
Speed up video availability by simplifying your workflow and eliminating the need to generate static segments. Enjoy the flexibility of being able to package and deliver different versions for mobile users as their network connection improves or degrades.
We support all of the common streaming formats, resolutions, source formats, and codecs, so you have flexibility when delivering media.
Automated closed captioning and subtitles support enhances the accessibility of video files and makes this process more efficient.
Security features include TLS delivery, token authentication, content targeting (Geo IP, VPN/proxy, and device detection), media encryption (HLS, MPEG-DASH) and multi-DRM support and integration.
Instead of pre-packaging VOD files to suit different formats, let Fastly's On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) cut storage costs, tailor content and unlock operational efficiencies.