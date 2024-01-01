PromoFarma uses Fastly’s WAF to seamlessly handle surges and block bad traffic

Managing growth during a surge of online shopping

As a growing business, PromoFarma needs to handle both vertical and horizontal scale. The team is actively working on rolling out new regional sites while managing increasing numbers of visitors on their existing sites. Since the coronavirus pandemic forced Europeans to stay home and shop online, PromoFarma has seen their traffic increase by almost 30%, and the team expects many of these new customers to stay long term.

If this traffic surge had happened a few months prior, the team would have struggled to manage the load on their servers and databases with their legacy CDN. However, PromoFarma had adopted Fastly in late 2019. By handling traffic at the edge, the site could better avoid capacity constraints or bottlenecks with Fastly’s built-in routing and load balancing features. When the pandemic hit in 2020, PromoFarma servers remained stable and regional sites scaled seamlessly to serve 75 million visitors in 2020, about 6 million visitors per month.