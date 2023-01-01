Coding consistency into every acquisition

RVU has grown into a national leader in the UK in market comparison tools by focusing on strategic acquisitions. However, the growth-by-acquisition model often leads to inconsistencies in tech stacks, as each acquired business comes with its own back end architecture, integrations, and more.

To give all of its properties a secure, single layer of consistency after each new acquisition, RVU uses Fastly’s edge cloud platform, standardizing operations across all brands for performance, experience, and compliance.

This systemized approach to moving sites and apps to the edge allows RVU to scale because each new implementation of Fastly becomes more efficient and enables streamlined workflows for RVU developers. Uswitch and Money were the first two brands onboarded with Fastly. Every time a new RVU brand is ready to move to the edge, RVU’s developers leverage the up-front work on features, headers, handling Access Control Lists (ACLs), and custom VCL they’d built previously to bring the new brand online faster — serving traffic to newly onboarded brands within just one week, in some instances. With Fastly’s modularity and focus on microservices, the RVU team can repurpose code across brands without having to start from scratch.