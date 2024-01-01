It started with WAF

When Shoptimize was looking for a next-generation WAF solution, performance and PCI-DSS compliance at scale were at the top of their list. Performance was critical — but budget was an important consideration. Their prior WAF providers weren't up to the caching challenge and the solutions were priced too high to effectively onboard customers. Shoptimize was looking for predictable costs that could scale as needed, and works with their current tech stack.

Shoptimize needed an intelligent, low-latency WAF to block spam traffic and bad bots — without blocking or slowing down desirable traffic like from customers ready to buy, or SEO bots. They needed a managed solution to manage the VCL, lower overall infrastructure costs, and boost bandwidth for their customers’ stores across the platform.

Knowing that Fastly integrated with other major eCommerce platforms, the dev team looked under Fastly's hood to see if their specific eCommerce expertise could match their technical demands -- and it did.

For the Shoptimize team, migrating to Fastly edge cloud platform and WAF was simple, straightforward, and fast. Fastly's user-friendly onboarding included setup and supporting Shoptimize to get their VCL snippets in line with Fastly's configuration, for flawless application performance after the changeover.