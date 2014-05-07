Readers turn to their mobile devices when seeking answers on the fly, but they don’t want to wait: 53% of mobile users will abandon a site if it doesn’t load in 3 seconds. With more than half of wikiHow’s readers accessing articles via mobile devices, it’s even more critical that they serve relevant answers in real time. According to Douglas, “Fastly empowers wikiHow to offer mobile readers the same fast and reliable experiences they’ve come to expect with desktop.”

Real-time insights

wikiHow relies on Fastly’s real-time logging to give them in-depth insight into their traffic, such as actions users take on a page, enabling them to dig into user behavior and fine-tune performance. Because Fastly enables them to stream logs to any endpoint of their choosing, wikiHow can customize their monitoring without having to build their own infrastructure.

About wikiHow

wikiHow is an online wiki-style community consisting of an extensive database of how-to guides. Founded in 2005 by internet entrepreneur Jack Herrick, the website aims to create the world’s most helpful how-to instructions to enable everyone in the world to learn how to do anything. wikiHow’s mission is to teach everyone in the world how to do anything, with step-by-step articles teach people on anything from boiling an egg to learning a new skill, learning about fitness or fixing their iPhones. Available in 17 languages (with more in the works), they’ve been classified as a basic free service in 42 countries, and Comscore ranks wikiHow in the top 150 most-visited publishers in the world.

About Fastly

Fastly helps the world’s most popular digital businesses keep pace with their customer expectations by delivering fast, secure, and scalable online experiences. Businesses trust Fastly’s edge cloud network to accelerate the pace of technical innovation, mitigate evolving threats, and scale on demand. Founded in 2011, Fastly powers online destinations including Airbnb, GitHub, Alaska Airlines, Pinterest, Vimeo, The Guardian, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster. Learn more at Fastly.com and follow us on Twitter @fastly.