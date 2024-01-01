Origin to edge metrics for network performance
Complete end to end visibility over your network
Unlock the power of data with Fastly's comprehensive observability platform. Gain visibility into over 200 metrics spanning across all our services, allowing you to create a holistic view of your network performance and customer behavior.
End to end visibility over your distributed systems
The ability to monitor the status of your site, product, or services is essential. Gain full visibility over your internet traffic from granular to holistic insights and origin to edge data.
Critical data at your fingertips
Data is the foundation of informed decisions. With Fastly Observability, accessing insights is easy. Whether you prefer our API or user interface, our intuitive and customizable dashboard presents data in a way that suits your needs. Effortlessly navigate to the exact datapoint you need or explore historical data to uncover valuable trends.
Endless insights
We're all about empowering you with a wealth of insights. With over 200 metrics across our services, your data strategy will thrive. View client, origin, domain, security, compute, image optimizer data, and much more. The possibilities are endless, and your data-driven decisions will lead to unprecedented success.
Measure your success with confidence
With Fastly, you can peek behind the curtain of every aspect of your delivery model. Verify the health of your services or quantify your investment – we have the metrics to answer all your questions. Trust in data-driven decisions and measure your success easily.
Fastly Edge Observer
Step into the world of Fastly Observability with Edge Observer, your entry point to view any product related metrics. Experience the convenience of a single, unified interface that offers real-time and historic metric views at every level – from the account to the service and down to the product.
Fastly Origin Inspector
Eliminate the complexities of building your own origin data pipeline with Origin Inspector – your all-in-one solution for observability of internet traffic from origin to the Fastly Edge Cloud. Whether your Fastly configuration involves a single origin, multi-cloud, or multi-CDN architecture, Origin Inspector has you covered.
Fastly Domain Inspector
Domain Inspector empowers you with aggregated response data, breaking down crucial metrics such as egress requests, bandwidth, response status codes, and cache hit ratios – all at the domain level. Visualize this valuable data effortlessly in our user-friendly web interface or access it as a JSON formatted data stream.
Introducing Edge Observer
Unlock the full potential of your data, drive collaboration, and elevate your data hygiene with Fastly's Edge Observer. Embrace the power of simplicity and efficiency in your data management journey.
Experience the power of centralized observability with Fastly's Edge Observer – your all-in-one solution to analyze edge delivery metrics effortlessly. In a single pane of glass, gain access to real-time and historical data, providing you with a seamless and comprehensive dashboard view.
Customize your views and visualizations with ease, tailoring them to match your team's specific needs and use cases. Fastly's Edge Observer offers a wide array of system-templated dashboards, or create your own unique views.
Collaboration is key, and Fastly's Edge Observer allows for easy data sharing between team members. Knock down data silos and access the same charts and dashboards directly from the user interface, ensuring everyone is on the same page with accurate and up-to-date information.
Fastly's Edge Observer offers in-app data analysis, eliminating the need for external tools and reducing operating costs. Experience quick time to value as you access, analyze, and visualize your data in real-time, all within the Fastly app.
