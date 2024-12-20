Fastly’s Edge Cloud Industry Reports: A Year in Review

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

Fastly’s Edge Cloud Industry Reports: A Year in Review

John Agger

Media &amp; Entertainment、Principal Industry Marketing Manager, Fastly

業界インサイトエッジネットワーク

This past year, we created a series of industry reports to help businesses plan their edge cloud strategies for performance, security, and more – and while these are industry-specific – many of the challenges will sound familiar no matter what you do. Learn how a smart strategy at the edge opens up innovative solutions to common problems.

Join us as we look back on the highlights, lessons learned, and what they mean for the future.

Edge Cloud Strategies for Airlines

Optimizing a complicated infrastructure is hard when you don’t own or control big pieces of your data supply chain or rely on a 3rd party vendor who constitutes a lot of your backend. Both are true for the airline industry and in a situation like that, you have to look at what you can control and start making gains there. Strategically moving more to the edge is a smart place to start, but it’s also important not to recreate the complexities on the edge. Point solutions that exist on different edge networks and get cobbled together don’t bring the same benefit as a more unified approach. 

Optimization Challenges for Gaming

Gaming platforms, which are responsible for game distribution, need to ruthlessly optimize to serve as much as possible from their CDN’s cache. This means they can scale down the number of servers and scaling capacity they have to manage on their own. Solving that reduction in complexity helps with everything from reduced capital expenditures on hardware, and a smaller technology footprint to manage and secure, and even better developer productivity. It also means a significant reduction in egress charges for data transfers; these reductions can be sizable and have a meaningful impact on overall finances. 

Balancing Performance and Security for eCommerce

When we set out to look at eCommerce, we were curious if there was a consistent trend where the web-native direct-to-consumer organizations were outperforming more established competitors that entered the online shopping arena as an extension of their stores and outlets rather than the other way around. At this time, there’s no indication this is actually the case. Instead, when looking at the data, we can conclude that few are doing good but that most have their work cut out for them if they want to remain relevant to potential shoppers.

Security Advantages for Finserv

The Financial Services (Finserv) industry is focused on security, and while performance is still a factor, it has historically been relegated to a secondary or maybe even tertiary concern. By contrast, in our industry report for Digital Publishing, you can see that the top publishers all shared a motivation to optimize their site and application performance with page load times that eclipsed what you find across many other industries. Publisher revenue is often driven by web traffic, and faster load times mean better search rankings, better user experience, and more engagement. Other industries are under less pressure, with their revenue and profitability less directly tied to every millisecond of improved site performance. 

Streaming Media is Under Seige!

Although adoption is still in the early stages, forensic watermarking in streaming media is increasingly used to safeguard high-value content, especially during early-release windows when the risk of piracy is high. It can be integrated into both live and on-demand streams and deployed alongside real-time monitoring systems to detect leaks quickly. This approach provides a strong deterrent against piracy by holding those responsible for breaches accountable​. 

Healthcare's Rapid Digital Transformation

The current state of IT infrastructure in healthcare is at a critical junction, balancing between rapid digitalization and persistent vulnerabilities. As hospitals and healthcare providers increasingly rely on interconnected systems for health records, telemedicine, and connected medical devices, the demand for robust, resilient IT infrastructure has surged. However, much of the industry is hampered by legacy systems not designed with cybersecurity as a priority. Many healthcare organizations continue to run outdated operating systems and software, which lack crucial security updates. This situation is compounded by the reliance on third-party vendors and interconnected devices, which broaden the attack surface and increase the chances of unauthorized access.

Scaling, Performance, and Cost for SaaS

The Software as a Service (SaaS) industry has big challenges, but finding efficiencies in these areas can present huge wins. Moving more to the network edge can help with scaling infrastructure efficiently, ensuring robust security, and maintaining compliance amidst evolving regulations. The competitive landscape and changing customer expectations drive constant innovation and business model disruption, so selecting an edge cloud platform must account for flexibility in the future to avoid costly lock-ins like SaaS has experienced as they move away from their overreliance on cloud architectures.

How can an edge cloud strategy help you?

Adopting edge cloud strategies is no longer a luxury for businesses; it has become a necessity in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. As organizations seek to enhance their operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and harness the growing volume of data, edge computing offers a compelling solution to reduce latency, increase speed, and optimize resource utilization.

Didn’t see your industry in this recap? Check out the full collection of reports.

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ