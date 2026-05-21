ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

Imperva Alternatives

Natalie Griffeth

Senior Content Marketing Manager

セキュリティ

Choosing the right web application firewall (WAF) solution is critical to the overall security and success of your business. Organizations looking for Imperva alternatives should prioritize vendors that provide a strong combination of web application security, DDoS protection, API security, bot mitigation, and CDN performance. Several leading providers compete in this space, each offering different strengths depending on an organization’s infrastructure, scale, and security requirements.

Below we’ve laid out an analysis of what to look for, details on which providers excel in different areas, and helpful guidance for you to determine the right selection for your business needs. 

Why look for alternatives?

Put simply, not all vendors provide the breadth, depth and sophistication your organization needs to be secure and successful. Performing adequate due diligence for new vendors, while also assessing your existing strategy can help inform whether you are getting the most out of your WAF deployment. With so many options available, it should be a best practice to frequently assess your WAF strategy for opportunities for improvement or even a switch to a new vendor. 

What to consider when choosing a WAF provider? 

A key Imperva capability is a web application firewall. It is important that you evaluate alternatives through the lens of WAF capabilities and functionality. 

When evaluating a WAF provider, organizations should look beyond basic threat protection and consider how well the platform supports performance, scalability, visibility, and operational simplicity. A strong WAF should provide comprehensive protection against common web threats like SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), bot attacks, API abuse, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, while minimizing false positives that can disrupt legitimate traffic.

Advanced capabilities

Modern WAF providers should also offer advanced capabilities like API security, automated threat intelligence, bot management, and real-time traffic analysis. As applications become increasingly distributed and API-driven, it is important to choose a solution that can protect both traditional web applications and modern microservices environments. 

Integration with edge computing and CDN infrastructure can further improve performance by inspecting and filtering traffic closer to users without introducing unnecessary latency.

Ease of deployment

Ease of deployment and management is another critical factor. Organizations should look for intuitive dashboards, flexible policy controls, automation capabilities, and strong reporting tools that help security teams quickly identify and respond to threats. 

Scalability and global coverage are equally important, especially for businesses serving international users or managing large volumes of traffic. A provider with a large global network and high-capacity DDoS mitigation can help ensure consistent availability and performance during traffic surges or attacks.

Reliability + customer support

Businesses should evaluate the provider’s reliability, customer support, compliance capabilities, and pricing structure. The best WAF providers balance strong security with operational efficiency, enabling organizations to protect applications, maintain performance, and adapt to evolving threats without adding excessive complexity.

What are the top Imperva alternatives? 

Fastly

Fastly stands out for its high-performance edge architecture, real-time configurability, and developer-focused platform. Organizations often choose Fastly when they need low-latency content delivery combined with modern edge computing capabilities and flexible API-driven workflows. Fastly is particularly strong in environments where performance, observability, and rapid configuration changes are critical.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare is popular among organizations looking for simplified deployment, strong developer tooling, and integrated edge services. Cloudflare is also known for balancing strong security with performance optimization and scalability.

Akamai

Akamai’s strengths include mature DDoS protection, edge infrastructure, advanced threat intelligence, and deep experience serving large enterprises in industries such as finance, media, and government. Akamai is well suited for organizations that require high-capacity traffic handling and sophisticated edge security controls.

AWS WAF

AWS WAF is a popular choice for businesses already heavily invested in the AWS ecosystem. Its primary strengths are native integration with AWS services like CloudFront, Application Load Balancer, and API Gateway, as well as flexible rule customization and pay-as-you-go pricing. AWS WAF is often favored by cloud-native organizations that want centralized security management across AWS-hosted applications.

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF

F5 is known for its advanced enterprise security capabilities and hybrid deployment flexibility. Organizations with complex application environments often choose F5 for its strong API protection, bot defense, and customizable security policies. F5 is especially attractive to enterprises managing both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure that require granular control and deep application-layer visibility.

Imperva alternatives comparison chart 

Feature / Capability

Fastly

Imperva

Cloudflare

Akamai

AWS WAF

F5 Distributed Cloud

Primary Strength

Edge performance and developer flexibility

Enterprise WAAP security

Unified edge platform

Global enterprise scale

AWS-native security

Hybrid enterprise protection

CDN Included

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Via CloudFront

Limited

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Very strong

Strong

Strong

Strong

Strong

Strong

DDoS Protection

Advanced

Advanced

Advanced

Industry-leading

Advanced

Advanced

API Security

Strong

Yes

Yes

Yes

Moderate

Strong

Bot Management

Advanced

Advanced

Advanced

Advanced

Basic–Moderate

Advanced

Edge Computing Support

Industry-leading

Limited

Strong

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Ease of Deployment

Developer-friendly

Moderate

Easy

Complex enterprise-focused

Easy for AWS users

Complex enterprise-focused

Best Fit

Performance-focused digital businesses

Large enterprises

Broad multi-use organizations

Global enterprise environments

AWS-centric organizations

Hybrid infrastructure enterprises

Developer Experience

Excellent

Moderate

Strong

Moderate

Strong for AWS teams

Moderate

Real-Time Configuration

Excellent

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Multi-Cloud Support

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Limited outside AWS

Strong

Typical Use Cases

Low-latency modern applications

Enterprise application protection

Integrated security and performance

Large-scale traffic delivery

Cloud-native AWS apps

Complex enterprise security

Scalability

Very high

High

Very high

Extremely high

High

High

Operational Complexity

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

High

Low

High

How Fastly can help

When choosing a WAF provider, it is essential to select one with global coverage, powerful detection, and integration capabilities tailored to modern infrastructure. Fastly's Next-Gen WAF is designed from the ground up with these features in mind. As the world's largest global edge cloud platform, it sits within milliseconds of users worldwide.

This strategic positioning allows Fastly to protect websites and applications faster than traditional WAFs. Inspecting traffic close to end users quickly limits the level threats can penetrate, helping to block attacks before they ever reach the origin servers.

Among its key benefits, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF provides:

  • Comprehensive protection: Fastly detects and blocks the OWASP Top 10 web application vulnerabilities and custom threats you define through simple rules.

  • Rapid response times: With its global network of POPs, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF ensures ultra-low latency inspection for exceptional user experience, even during attacks.

  • Flexible configuration: You can customize rules, response pages, and more via Fastly's user-friendly interface without relying on lengthy change windows.

  • Real-time analytics: Thanks to Fastly's dashboard and API for proactive issue identification, you benefit from valuable insights into traffic and security events.

  • Seamless integration: Fastly's Next-Gen WAF works transparently with its CDN and edge computing services for unified security, performance, and delivery capabilities.

Learn more about how the Fastly Next-Gen WAF can provide advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices with flexible deployment options and cutting-edge detection capabilities.

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ